Sheffield Fire Likely Aided By Accelerant

An accelerant likely was used to set a fire during the apparent murder-suicide that took the lives of three young children and their parents last week in Sheffield.

The Berkshire Eagle also reports that an unnamed official told The Boston Globe that investigators also are looking into whether Luke Karpinski stabbed his wife, Justine Wilbur, first before setting their Home Road house on fire on Wednesday.

In an initial search, firefighters found Wilbur’s body downstairs. Karpinski’s body was found in a second search upstairs along with those of the couple’s 7-year-old twins and three-year-old.

