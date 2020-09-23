Small Business Week Virtual Conference Continues

The National Small Business Week 3-Day Virtual Conference hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday)

This virtual event in celebration of National Small Business Week was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Small Business Week honors the nation’s small businesses, many of which are veteran-, women- and minority-owned, for their achievements and dedication to their communities.

This year’s National Small Business Week conference includes numerous educational panels on pivoting and adapting. These panels are intended to help entrepreneurs and support an economic recovery.

About the Small Businesse Administration

Created in 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream. The SBA is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to small business and provides counseling, capital, and contracting expertise as the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.

Regardless of where their staff is located, their commitment is universal—to help Americans start, build and grow businesses. In carrying out SBA’s mission each day, the organization works collectively to advocate for small businesses, empower the spirit of entrepreneurship within every community, and deliver the results necessary to help America’s small businesses succeed.

