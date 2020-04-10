Some Tips On Garbage Disposal During The COVID-19 Pandemic

You may be staying at home during the Corona Virus pandemic, but your garbage STILL needs to be collected on a weekly basis. How you handle your trash could save the lives of your community members and those who pick up your refuse.

Did you know that remnants of the Corona virus stays on certain surfaces for up to 3 days and this makes packing your garbage critical to keep those who are collecting household waste safe from catching any symptoms of COVID-19 as they will make sure anything disposed of arrives to it's proper destination.

If you are self-isolating, make sure you double bag your garbage securely and refrain from putting out curbside until you have been cleared from potentially having the virus as you need to put any trash pick-up on hold for at least one week afterwards.

Select one large bag and double bag all cleaning and sanitary waste and secure them tightly and put it out the night before pick-up in your tote. Do NOT include loose garbage including styrofoam popcorn and shredded paper.

Here are some other tips to keep everybody safe during these trying times:

Refrain from overflowing your totes and adding any extra bags on top of your tote.

DO NOT include tissues, paper towels, napkins, cleaning and sanitary products, masks or rubber gloves in your recyclables. They should be double-bagged and put it with your regular refuse.

ALL recyclables MUST be rinsed clean.

Use gloves when moving your totes out for pick-up plus SANITIZE & WIPE YOUR TOTES CLEAN.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Canary Health for on-air and on-line usage)