Legal Tender Holds Off the Rain While Rock’n Out at ‘Sounds of Summer’

We are two for two regarding Sounds of Summer concerts this year which is a win when you consider all of the rain we have been getting lately. It was actually perfect weather at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Tuesday evening as the sun came out at times during the concert and there was a nice breeze present while attendees danced to Legal Tender.

Get our free mobile app

Legal Tender brought out all of the fun classic tunes from bands like Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Van Halen, Prince, The Cars, Blue Oyster Cult, and many more. Haddad was back this week with cornhole and the opportunity for an attendee to win a certificate for auto detailing courtesy of Haddad.

Tell Us More About Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington

Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires

Fairview Hospital

The Great Barrington V.F.W.

Mount Everett Sanitation

Catamount Sound's Brad Licht

Laura's on the Go

Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the July 18 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on July 25, it's the Lucky Bucket Band.

Sounds of Summer: 7/18/2023: Legal Tender

Sounds of Summer: 7/11/2023: Full Burn