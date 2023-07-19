Legal Tender Holds Off the Rain While Rock’n Out at ‘Sounds of Summer’
We are two for two regarding Sounds of Summer concerts this year which is a win when you consider all of the rain we have been getting lately. It was actually perfect weather at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Tuesday evening as the sun came out at times during the concert and there was a nice breeze present while attendees danced to Legal Tender.
Legal Tender brought out all of the fun classic tunes from bands like Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Van Halen, Prince, The Cars, Blue Oyster Cult, and many more. Haddad was back this week with cornhole and the opportunity for an attendee to win a certificate for auto detailing courtesy of Haddad.
Tell Us More About Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington
Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:
- The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank
- Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires
- Fairview Hospital
- The Great Barrington V.F.W.
- Mount Everett Sanitation
- Catamount Sound's Brad Licht
- Laura's on the Go
- Monterey T-Shirts
Check out photos from the July 18 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on July 25, it's the Lucky Bucket Band.