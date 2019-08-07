Sounds of Summer – Aug. 6 (photos)

After two years in a row of rainout cancellations, the moment to SHYNE came to fruition this past Tuesday evening. SHYNE brought out the heavy artillery covering alot of rocking dance territory including tunes by Bad Company, Grand Funk Railroad, The Cars, Walk The Moon, AC/DC, Foreigner, and an amazing closing number "Black Magic Woman" by Santana. If you closed your eyes during that tune you would think you were listening to the record.

You can tell people were waiting for SHYNE as the crowd danced all throughout the evening. More t-shirt winners were made by way of the Pittsfield Co-Op Corn Hole Challenge. It was an all around terrific evening. The weather was on our side and the band brought out the goods. If you missed SHYNE at Sounds of Summer, you'll be able to catch them again in South County at the Sounds of Summer venue, The Great Barrington VFW on Sept. 7. You can get updates and info by going here.

Next up on Aug. 13 it's Whiskey City from 6-8 p.m. at the Great Barrington VFW. We'll see you Tuesday for another edition of Sounds of Summer. Below are the pics from the SHYNE show. Enjoy!