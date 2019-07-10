Sounds of Summer – July 9 (photos)

The band 'Wildcard' opened up this year's 'Sounds of Summer' concert series and it was a wild time. The weather was perfect, people were dancing, winning 'Sounds of Summer' t-shirts and having a blast Tuesday evening at the Great Barrington VFW. In my opinion, this was the best 'Wildcard' lineup that has performed at 'Sounds of Summer.' The band really nailed it with tunes from Aerosmith, 4 Non Blondes, Ozzy Osbourne, Cheap Trick, and Heart just name a few. It was awesome!

Coming up on Tuesday, July 16 the band 'Critical Mass' will take the outside stage at the VFW from 6-8 p.m. As always, the 'Sounds of Summer' concerts are fun, family, friendly and free!

One note to keep in mind for July 16 is 'Gunther's Sausage Wagon' will return with their delicious sausage items but in addition they will be offering hot dogs, hamburgers and pulled pork...a scrumptious variety to choose from.

Check the photos below from this past Tuesday's concert and we'll see you on July 16!