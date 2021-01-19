South Berkshire Food Pantries Benefit from Holiday Food Drive

As the families in our communities experience hardship during these unprecedented times, Salisbury Bank took the opportunity to help with another successful Fill-the-Basket food drive aiming to benefit local food pantries.

As reported in a media release, fourteen Branch offices located in Berkshire County, MA, Litchfield County, CT and Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties in NY collected food and cash donations throughout the months of November and December. Together we were able to collect and donate over 1,700 non-perishable food and household items, and $719 in cash donations. Salisbury Bank has also donated $1,000 to each organization that the branches worked with for the food drive.

All items collected, including monetary contributions, were donated directly to local food pantries serving each area:

People’s Pantry (Great Barrington, MA)

Sheffield Food Assistance (Sheffield and South Egremont, MA)

Center for Compassion (Dover Plains, NY)

Fishes and Loaves (Canaan, CT)

Fishkill Food Pantry (Fishkill, NY)

Hudson River Housing (Poughkeepsie and Red Oaks Mill, NY)

Millerton Food Pantry (Millerton, NY)

Ella’s Closet (Sharon, CT)

St. Mary’s Hope Food Pantry (Newburgh, NY)

The Corner Food Pantry (Lakeville and Salisbury, CT)

The Family of New Paltz (New Paltz, NY)

Salisbury Bank stated in the release that they are proud to hold a campaign that benefits local food pantries that supply food for hundreds of families during the holiday season and throughout the year and they are grateful for all the customers and community members who helped make this campaign successful.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app