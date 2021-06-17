We love the Berkshire summers and with things getting back to normal, there are plenty of entertainment opportunities and open attractions. One task that everyone has to face that comes along with the spring/summer territory is pesky lawn mowing. I never understood why some folks choose to mow their lawn right in the heat of an 85 or 90 degree day but that's a whole different conversation.

So, you have to mow your lawn anyway, why not make that task a bit easier on yourself? How about a brand new mower to replace your 15 year old broken down clunker? Sheffield Kiwanis is selling tickets for their 4th Annual Mower Raffle. Tickets are $20 each or two (2) for $30. Only 1,200 tickets to be sold.

What's the prize?

The grand prize is a SCAG Liberty Zero Turn Mower provided by Cranes Outdoor Power Equipment. However, if you don't need a new mower, you can choose to walk away with $3,000 cash instead which can slide nicely into anyone's wallet.

Where can I purchase tickets?

You can purchase tickets right here at WSBS Radio, 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA ..any weekday from 8am - 5pm. If you want to make the ticket purchasing process even easier, you can purchase your ticket(s) right now by going here.

What if I have questions?

That's easy. Just call Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis at (413) 429-6872.

Who benefits from this raffle?

The raffle is to benefit Sheffield Kiwanis Community Service Projects. Remember, Sheffield Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the following communities:

Sheffield

Great Barrington

New Marlborough

Alford

Egremont

Monterey

Mt. Washington

When and where is the drawing taking place?

The drawing will be on Aug. 17 at Bogie's Restaurant and Pub in Great Barrington at 8pm. All ticket holders are welcome and encouraged to attend the drawing. The grand prize winner has one week to choose the prize. Get your tickets now and good luck!

