Southern Berkshire Door to Door Service to Resume Soon

Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation is pleased to announce that they will be opening for service on May, 26, 2020.

At this time Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation will be doing any of your personal errands for you including shopping, pet supplies, prescriptions, etc.

SBETC will also will transport you to any medical appointment that cannot be postponed!

The group is providing these services at no charge to the client through June 26, 2020!

You can start calling the office (413) 528-4773 for complete details and to schedule!

Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation is located at 917 Main Street in Great Barrington and serves the town of Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington/Housatonic, Clayton, Hartsville, Mill River, New Marlborough, Southfield, Monterey and Sandisfield.

The group's mission is to provide affordable door to door service to those in Southern Berkshire County who are age 55 and older or of any age with a disability who are unable to transport themselves. This service allows residents to reside in their own homes and improves their well being and quality of life. Their service also enhances the stability of the communities they serve.