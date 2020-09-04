South Berkshire Service to Shut Down after 36 Years

Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Corporation will be closing permanently on Sept. 30 after 36 years of service to the community's senior citizens and the disabled at any age. After that date, SBETC will no longer be able to provide transportation to their riders.

The decision to close down SBETC was not an easy one. Due to recent circumstances, including the pandemic, the group will no longer be able to offer their services to those in need. The health of their riders and drivers, and employees was their highest priority. They have enjoyed and will miss the relationships they have developed with their riders over the years.

They are thanking their many riders because without their loyalty and support, they could not have been so successful. They wish their riders the very best.