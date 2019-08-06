Southfield Man Arraigned on Charge of Motor Vehicle Homicide

From Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's Office

PITTSFIELD – A Southfield man accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist on Canaan Road in Sheffield was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently.

Kristopher H. Laine, 39, was charged in Berkshire County Superior Court for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and causing a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of John Howard, 70, of Bethlehem, Conn. On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Karen Goodwin set a pre-trial hearing in the case for Jan. 15.

The Berkshire District Attorney obtained an indictment from a Berkshire County grand jury on July 2nd charging Laine in the fatal motor vehicle collision. According to a police investigation, a pick-up truck operated by Laine on May 22 traveled into the opposite, westbound lane of Canaan Road and struck a motorcycle driven by John Howard, who died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Howard as we continue to seek justice on his behalf,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “The District Attorney’s Office deeply appreciates the extensive efforts that were made by law enforcement and first responders back in May.”

Responding to the fatal crash were Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington, State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Sheffield Police Department, Sheffield Fire Department, New Marlborough Police Department, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police from Lee, Connecticut State Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc.