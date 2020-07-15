Special Town Meeting Coming in September

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard has voted to set a Special Town Meeting date of Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. to address zoning bylaw articles, citizen petitions and any other remaining business.

The June Annual Town Meeting passed over some warrant articles to reduce the duration of that meeting, which was conducted outdoors with a drive-in setup at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

The Sept. 15 meeting will be held at MMRHS, but it’s not yet clear if it will take place indoors or out, according to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

“The most likely scenario is an outdoor setup with added outdoor lighting,” said Pruhenski. “We will keep our voters informed as the date approaches.”

The deadline for citizen petition articles to be included on the Special Town Meeting warrant is Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. Paperwork for citizen petitions is available at the Town Clerk’s office and must be returned with 100 signatures from registered voters in Great Barrington.

Questions regarding citizen petition forms or deadlines may be directed to the Town Clerk, jmessina@townofgb.org, or (413) 528-1619 ext. 3