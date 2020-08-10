State Police Ask for Public’s Help with Missing Pittsfield Man

The Massachusetts State Police and other agencies continue to search for WilliamMalloy, 57, of Pittsfield, who has been missing for several days. MSP is releasing a photograph of Mr. Malloy and asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts to contact them at the below listed numbers.

Mr. Malloy was reported missing to Pittsfield Police on Saturday, August 8. He was last heard from on Sunday, August 2. Mr. Malloy failed to appear for a new job he was scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3, and did not show up for a visit with his family in upstate New York that was to have occurred on Thursday, August 6. Pittsfield officers checked his home on August 8 and found neither him nor his car there.

Mr. Malloy’s car was subsequently located parked at a trail head off Gould Road in the town of Adams, near the Greylock Glenn, part of Mount Greylock State Reservation. On the evening of August 8, State Police, Adams Police, and Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Rangers searched the area around the vehicle’s location but did not locate Mr. Malloy. Yesterday, August 9, MSP Troopers, Adams Officers, DCR Rangers, and members of the Berkshire Search and Rescue Team conducted a more thorough search of the area, utilizing MSP and local police K9 units. Again, the search teams did not Mr. Malloy or any additional evidence. The State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County has joined the investigation.

Anyone who believes they have seen William Malloy (photo included) is urged to immediately call State Police-Cheshire at 413-743-4700, or call 911.