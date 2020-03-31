Structure Fire in GB
From the Great Barrington Fire Department
At 7:15 this morning the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched to 58 Brookside Road for a possible structure fire. The initial fire units arrived on scene in
under 10 minutes and found fire venting from the second floor of a single family
dwelling. The first alarm was requested with additional tankers due to limited water
supply.
The fire originated in a first floor wall and spread to a second floor bedroom. It was quickly brought under control. Damage was limited to the kitchen and bedroom and estimated to be around $40,000.
The residents were evaluated by Southern Berkshire Ambulance for smoke inhalation but did not require treatment. There were no other injuries.
The cause was determined to be from old framing in contact with the fireplace chimney. The house and contents were uninsured. The three residents were able to make other
lodging arrangements and were referred to the Red Cross for additional assistance.
Great Barrington responded with three engines, a ladder, a rescue and 15 firefighters.
Additionally, an engine from Sheffield and tankers from Sheffield, Egremont, and
Monterey, and a Rapid Intervention Team from Lenox responded mutual aid. Great
Barrington and Sheffield Police and Southern Berkshire Ambulance also assisted on
scene.
“I would like to express my sympathy to the owners and tenants who suffered losses
today. At this time, more than ever, it is difficult to go through such a tragedy. I am proud
of our firefighters who did an excellent job of containing the fire and limited the
damages,” said Chief Burger.
This photo was taken after the bulk of the fire had been knocked down shortly after
arrival.
(press release and image sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Fire Department for online and on-air use)