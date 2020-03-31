Structure Fire in GB

From the Great Barrington Fire Department

At 7:15 this morning the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched to 58 Brookside Road for a possible structure fire. The initial fire units arrived on scene in

under 10 minutes and found fire venting from the second floor of a single family

dwelling. The first alarm was requested with additional tankers due to limited water

supply.

The fire originated in a first floor wall and spread to a second floor bedroom. It was quickly brought under control. Damage was limited to the kitchen and bedroom and estimated to be around $40,000.

The residents were evaluated by Southern Berkshire Ambulance for smoke inhalation but did not require treatment. There were no other injuries.

The cause was determined to be from old framing in contact with the fireplace chimney. The house and contents were uninsured. The three residents were able to make other

lodging arrangements and were referred to the Red Cross for additional assistance.

Great Barrington responded with three engines, a ladder, a rescue and 15 firefighters.

Additionally, an engine from Sheffield and tankers from Sheffield, Egremont, and

Monterey, and a Rapid Intervention Team from Lenox responded mutual aid. Great

Barrington and Sheffield Police and Southern Berkshire Ambulance also assisted on

scene.

“I would like to express my sympathy to the owners and tenants who suffered losses

today. At this time, more than ever, it is difficult to go through such a tragedy. I am proud

of our firefighters who did an excellent job of containing the fire and limited the

damages,” said Chief Burger.

This photo was taken after the bulk of the fire had been knocked down shortly after

arrival.

(press release and image sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Fire Department for online and on-air use)