Structure Fire on Main Street in GB

From the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page

At approximately 5:30 on Jan 21, 2020, GBFD was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Main Street in Great Barrington. The fire was quickly extinguished with one resident being transported by ambulance to Fairview Hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire and condition of the resident are unknown at this time. An official press release will be released once more information is known.

GBFD was assisted by Southern Berkshire Ambulance and Great Barrington and Sheffield Police Departments. All equipment was cleared of the scene by 6:35 pm. Our thoughts are with all of those that are affected.