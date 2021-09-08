Summer Events in Great Barrington End While the Season Slowly Winds Down

Despite the pandemic and the delta variant ramping up, we had one heck of a summer in Great Barrington. Concert events such as Sounds of Summer and the Town Hall Gazebo Concert Series were in full swing. We can't forget that an entirely new arts festival was created which is known as Berkshire Busk. Plus, the Great Barrington Fire Department's Main Street Car Show was a huge success. In addition, outdoor dining on Railroad Street returned. Outdoor dining was a step up compared to last year when it debuted thanks to additional live entertainment and the visuals of the Railroad Street planters.

There's no doubt that summer events and outdoor activities were a big success in downtown Great Barrington. As the summer season winds down though, the use of Railroad Street for outdoor dining has concluded. This fact is according to a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington. The press release states that downtown eateries can continue outdoor service on designated sidewalks, alleys, and other off-street areas.

In case you're unsure, Berkshire Busk wrapped up over the Labor Day weekend as well as the Town Hall Concert series but they, along with Sounds of Summer will be back next summer. So get ready for more dancing in 2022.

Even though those summer events have come to an end, there's plenty to look forward to in Great Barrington over the next couple of weeks including the Olde Yankee Street Rods 52nd Annual Classic Cruisers Car Show on Sept. 18 at the Great Barrington VFW (rain date: Sept. 25) the Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon on Sept. 19, the Rise Together walks and many more.

