Summer Staffing & Hours Announced for Two Local Attractions

From the Town of Great Barrington

Lake Mansfield will open this Saturday, June 13 with summer staffing, and the Housatonic Playground will be staffed beginning July 6. Guidelines for social distancing will be in place at both locations.

Beginning Saturday, June 13, lifeguards and park attendants will be on site at Lake Mansfield to manage visitor numbers and provide swimmers with safety supervision.

The lake will be staffed from 11:30-5 p.m., seven days per week, through Aug. 30.

All visitors must check in with park staff upon arrival, and abide by the following:

A two-hour limit will be enforced for all visitors during operating hours.

No more than 10 people are allowed in one visitor group or blanketed area.

Patrons over the age of 2 must wear face masks unless in the water or on blanketed area

Six feet of space must be maintained between patron groups in and out of the water.

The town requires that patrons limit lake visits to no more than two times per week during operating hours, to allow others to enjoy the park.

Parking is limited at Lake Mansfield and will be monitored by police.

All other park rules apply.

The Housatonic Playground will open Monday, July 6 with staffing Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 14. with the following guidelines:

Park staff will supervise park activities and oversee adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Organized games and activities that can be managed within guidelines will be permitted, and a schedule of such events will be provided shortly.

Masks are required for children over age 2 when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Play structures will remain closed.

Visitors to both parks are encouraged to provide their own drinking water, as fountains are closed.