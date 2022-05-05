Local Berkshire residents can do their part to lend a hand in getting ready for some exciting happenings that are scheduled to take place right here in our backyard. One of the most popular spots to enjoy summer is located in south county as Lake Mansfield prepares to welcome local residents and visitors to it's beautiful surroundings just outside of Great Barrington. This is considered a "getaway" area where many tri-state region residents consider the lake as an all important destination plus visitors from outside our vicinity enjoy the tranquil surroundings during the warm summer months ahead.

There are some outdoor activities planned as the new season takes center stage, but there is a need to get the facility ready and you can step in to lend a hand in making this happen. For starters, picnic tables and lifeguard chairs need to be sanded and painted, the beach kiosk needs an update and areas for swimming need to be prepared for the upcoming summer months as volunteers are needed to assist in these tasks at hand during the month of May. These important get-togethers are scheduled for Saturday, May 14th and Saturday, May 21st from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. You can access this link to sign up.

Also, volunteers are needed to control and eliminate water chestnut as Dale Abrams leads the way to combat this invasive aquatic weed. But some extra hands are needed as you can be a part of Dale's team. This is an all summer long project and any assistance is appreciated. To sign up, you can log on to this portion of the Great Barrington Land Conservancy's web site.

Get in shape with Saturday morning yoga at Lake Mansfield. Classes take place from 9 am to 10:15 am and will continue until June 25th. Donations are welcome in exchange for your participation. Senta Reis will provide all instruction as participants should bring their own mats, a large bath towel and insect repellant. To pre-register, access this link for more details.

Grab your binoculars and join Greg Ward from Ward's Nursery as he will lead you into the wonderful world of bird watching at Lake Mansfield's beach area. The event takes place on Sunday, May 22nd from 7:30 am to 9:30 am as over 100 different species have been recorded in the vicinity. Pre-registration is required by accessing this page. Click to the word HERE and you will be all set to join in on this exciting adventure.

More activities are planned within the next few months. Check back here for more updates as we all get ready to enjoy the warm weather here in the beautiful Berkshires.