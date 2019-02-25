Support The Kellogg School’s 8th Grade Trip to Quebec

A lasagna dinner to benefit the Kellogg School's 8th grade trip to Quebec will be taking place on March 15 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM. The dinner includes meat and vegetarian options which will be served with salad, bread and dessert. Eat in or takeout options available.

The dinner will be held at the Falls Village Emergency Center located on Rt. 7 South Falls Village. The cost per dinner is $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 5-10 and children under four eat for free.

If you have any questions and for tickets, call 860-480-8658

About Lee H. Kellogg School

Lee Kellogg is a small multi-grade K-8 school in the heart of Falls Village, Connecticut. Inspired by the work of Expeditionary Learning schools ( eleducation.org ), we embrace practices that engage students as leaders of their own learning.

Kellogg School welcomes the children of the community, as well as tuition students from the Tri-State area. For more information please contact Principal Lexie Juch by calling 860 824 7791 or by email at: juch@kelloggschool.org