Suspect Arrested In The Murder of A 71 Year Old Clarksburg Man

A local man is under arrest for the murder of 71-year-old Dennis Bernardi of Clarksburg.

A 36-year-old suspect is under arrest...

According to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Lewiston, N.Y. Police placed 36-year-old William Gingerich, of Clarksburg, under arrest on Thursday evening. He is being charged with Bernardi's murder. An arrest warrant was secured by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Lewiston Police tracked Gingerich to a local hotel...

According to the Lewiston Police Department Facebook page, they received information of a possible homicide suspect from Massachusetts who was staying in Lewiston. Officers were able to track the suspect to the Aartpark Hotel on Portage Road. The Massachusetts State Police confirmed that there was an arrest warrant for homicide and Lewiston Police took Gingerich into custody without incident. The suspect was then transported to the Niagara County Jail where he will be held pending extradition back to Berkshire County.

Bernardi was found deceased Wednesday morning...

Clarksburg and North Adams Police responded to a Middle Road address on Wednesday morning for a wellbeing check and discovered Bernardi's body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and made a preliminary determination that the manner of death is homicide.

Suspect being sent back to Berkshire County...

The State Police and the District Attorney's Office are now seeking to transport Gingerich back to Massachusetts for an arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court on single counts of murder and kidnapping.

I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family and wish them the best in this difficult time, and I thank State Police, Clarksburg Police, and North Adams Police for their investigation into this tragedy. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Multiple agencies responded to the crime scene...

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Clarksburg Police, North Adams Police, Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded to the scene.

Further information is being withheld for now...

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit's investigation is ongoing and according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, further details are being withheld until after Gingerich's arraignment.

