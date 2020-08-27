Suspension of Plastic Water Bottle Sales Extended Out Further

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town is once again extending its suspension of the ban on plastic water bottle sales through Sept. 30, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and for the convenience of residents impacted by discolored water in the village of Housatonic.

“We fully expect that this will be the last extension” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “Residents should plan on the bylaw going back into full effect on Oct.1, and retailers should purchase accordingly and plan to exhaust their supply by this date.”

On March 12, the town suspended its ban on sales of plastic water bottles of one liter or less. That action was renewed in late April, again in August, and will continue through the month of September.

For information, please contact the Town Manager’s office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.