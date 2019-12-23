Tagging Incident/Building Vandalism

From the Great Barrington Police Department

Great Barrington Police will be issuing a summons for a juvenile from West Stockbridge after investigating an extensive spray painting incident in town. On Dec. 19 officials at Berkshire Corporation on River Street reported some spray painted tagging had appeared on their building. After responding, Officer Samuel Stolzar observed the tagging and also found extensive additional tagging on the former Searles Middle School building nearby.

An investigation by Stolzar identified the individual responsible. He will be charging the 17 year old suspect with two counts of tagging property. He will be summoned to appear in Juvenile Court. "The back of the school is a mess. We'll be asking the court to order the defendant to clean it up immediately even in the cold weather. The owners should not have to wait until summer to repair their property" said Police Chief William Walsh. "This is terrible."