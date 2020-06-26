How You Can Stay Fit And Healthy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

We have not ONE but TWO Saturday Morning Chats on tap this weekend here on YOUR Home Town Station. First up at 10:05 am, fitness guru Jeannine Trimboli will check in as she will offer important advice on how you can maintain good health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She is the owner of real (FIT) life, a company based in neighboring Guilderland, New York as everyday people incorporate fitness into their "Real Lives" and get results.

Jeannine is a seasoned professional in her field as she has over 20 years of experience in this field as this company has been in existence since 2010 and was able to begin her new journey despite adverse and stressful times in her life when she lost everything and was raising four children as a newly single mom. The mission involves teaching everyday people how to get in shape and live healthier lives while debunking the myths around fitness and diet.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted her clients from entering the gym, Jeannine is going on-line to assist those who want to include a healthier lifestyle in their daily regimen with amazing results. members have kept their diabetes in check, reversed osteoporosis, increases in bone density, building muscle, dropping clothes sizes and winning medals at Powerlifting meets. Through life-changing results including a complimentary diet and minimal time in the gym, anyone can accomplish this task at hand.

Jeannine is also an accomplished weight lifter as she shares videos of her training regimen on Linked-In and believe me, she is very impressive as you can connect with her on this particular social media platform by going here. She feels the subject of fitness is for EVERYONE and with a pair of one hour training sessions, anyone can steer themselves in the right direction, healthwise.

In her words: "All you need are the tools and someone to treat you like you're capable because you are"

Jeannine loves to train and compete in Powerlifting and when not at the gym, she writes and performs poetry, keeps company with her cats and tries to get some much needed sleep around her busy schedule.

On July 20th (my birthday) she will be launching her first 6 week on-line program for real (FIT) life (aka "The Start Program") as Phase 4 to re-open gyms has yet to take place. You can get more details and information by logging on to her web site.

Jeannine will join Ron Carson LIVE this Saturday morning immediately following The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1FM, listen LIVE on line via our web site and while you're there, get step-by-step instructions to install our Smart Speaker on Google Home and Alexa enabled devices. And while you are taking that midday walk, take us along by downloading the FREE WSBS app at your local app store or Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device.

(The following information was obtained via a press release from Jeannine Trimboli for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Jeannine Trimboli courtesy of her Linked-In page)