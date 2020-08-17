An Update On This Summer’s Concerts In GB

The Town of Great Barrington has announced an audience limit will be implemented for the remainder of their Summer Concert series at The Gazebo behind Town Hall on Main Street as per new state regulations. In a press release, Lee Rogers reiterated concert goers must pre-register prior to attending these FREE shows as a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at the grounds.

To assure yourself a spot, click this link which takes you to The Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series Facebook page and you'll receive a confirmation of attendance for up to 2 people. They will also reserve 14 places for "walk-in" attendees as these spots will available 30 minutes prior to each presentation. Please check in at the table nearest to the Town Hall between 5 and 5:30 pm.

Performances will take place every Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 to 7 pm. Here is the revised scheduled effective until September 4th, 2020:

Wednesday, August 19th: Lee Rogers and Friends

Friday, August 21st: The Bobby Sweet Band

**NOTE** NO performance on Wednesday, August 26th

Friday, August 28th: The Railroad Street Dreamers Band

Wednesday, September 2nd: Dee Foster's Lucky Bucket Band

Friday, September 4th: The B-T-U's

A reminder: The public MUST wear masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. If possible, make a donation as all proceeds will continue to bring top quality local entertainment here in the beautiful Berkshires.

Many thanks to Lee Rogers for filling a much-needed void in our community as this get-together gives those in attendance a terrific opportunity to sample the musical savvy of various LOCAL performers right here in our backyard.

