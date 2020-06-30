A New Month Begins With Another Select Board Meeting

The Town of Great Barrington's Select Board will start off a brand new month with a special meeting that will take place at the Main Street Town Hall on Wednesday, July 1st, however due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents will be allowed to follow the latest developments virtually via Zoom by accessing this link.

The dial-in number (929) 205-6099, Webinar ID: 864 1878 6665, Password: 776611

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

The meeting starts at 6:30 pm with a call to order, followed by a re-organization that features a welcome and congratulations to the newly elected Select Board and an election of a Chairman and Vice Chair followed by general comments by the Board, department and project updates.

Public hearings include the continuation of a special permit application from MRI investments, LLC for a medically supervised substance abuse detoxification facility located at 438-446 Monterey Road in Great Barrington as per Sections 3.1.4 B (10) and 10.4 of the Zoning Bylaw. A discussion and vote will follow afterwards.

Another topic at hand, the approval of outdoor dining for the following restaurants on Main Street in Great Barrington including The Well Restaurant, Miller's Pub and Tangier Cafe plus license renewals for real estate signs, coin operated soft drink and food machines.

New business to be discussed : The appointment of a Select Board Representative or their designee to the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority Board.

A request from The Citizen's Housing and Planning Association for a waiver of right of First Refusal for property owned by Kimberly Cavanaugh regarding affordable housing at 4 Rose Court East in Great Barrington.

A recommendation to the Planning Board on The Special Permit Application from Terence Coughlin for permission to erect a free standing sign in a residential zone at 98 Division Street in Great Barrington for a bed and breakfast establishment.

A proclamation regarding systematic racism. a trust policy and establishment of the oversight committee and a set date and time for a Select Board Goal Setting Meeting. All of these matters will include a discussion and final vote.

Citizen Speak Time will be addressed as those who have submitted questions in advance regarding town business and others who are interested in submitting their feedback may be placed on a future agenda for discussion.

Select Board and media time will precede the final adjournment. A reminder, the next Select Board meeting takes place on Wednesday, July 13th 2020.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Great Barrington for on-air and on-line usage)