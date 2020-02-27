Teen Makes (Wait for It) Mini Bow Ties to Help Dogs Get Adopted

A big message that is being promoted these days is "Adopt Don't Shop."

I've said it. You've said it. Hopefully, we ALL have said it at one point or another.

There are many ways to support this message and a young boy from New Jersey came up with a rather creative (and adorable) way to help.

His name is Darius Brown, he is 13 years old and he is helping rescued dogs find their forever homes by making them tiny bow ties.

It all started because Darius wanted to help disabled pets that were displaced from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. But he quickly realized that there are millions of rescues that he can help to find their forever homes.

“I didn’t have a lot of money to help so I used my creative skills,” he wrote on Instagram in January.

He has made over 500 bow ties and even started the company known as Beaux and Paws with his mom.

He has helped to get dozens of rescues adopted at over 20 different shelters. Let that sink in. A 13-year-old helped to get dozens of rescues adopted. If he can help, so can you.

But he is not done there.

There is a GoFundMe Page set up for Darius because he wants to take things to the next level and personally deliver bow ties to shelters all over the country.

“He now has this thing where he spins the wheel and he selects a state and animal shelter,” his sister, Dazhai Shearz, told CNN affiliate WCBS.

How amazing is that? Most 13-year-olds are thinking about video games, or sports or ice cream -- but Darius is using his precious teen years to care about other living things.

He is setting an example that I truly hope we can all follow.

Even his mom looks up to him. And I don't blame her.

“I know that I’m doing something right, raising an amazing kid who is inspiring people all over the world,” his mom said. “I tell him all the time, ”I wanna be like you when I grow up.'”

There are many ways to help the "Adopt Don't Shop" mission and Darius is living proof. You can volunteer. You can foster. You can donate.

Or -- you can make adorable mini bow ties.