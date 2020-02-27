Want to be in a Music Video?

Daniel's Art Center is hosting some training sessions at Simon's Rock this Friday, Feb 28 at 6:30pm and this Saturday, Feb 29 at 10am. What will be happening is they are casting Boffing Role-play Performers for a community-based music video. All are welcome at any age and no experience is needed.

A foam weapon also known as a boffer, padded weapon, or latex weapon, is a padded mock weapon used for simulated handheld combat. Such weapons are used in simulated battles called battle gaming and in some live action role-playing games (LARP's).

The Simon's Rock Boffing Club will train and ensure safe practices.

Participants will be paired with compatible partners.

Participants can join as a couple.

All boffing equipment will be provided.

There is no participation fee..

The training and choreography for each session this Friday and Saturday is 90 minutes.

The video shoot will be from 9-4pm on March 1 at the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock.

To sign-up and for more information, contact Ken: kroht@simons-rock.edu