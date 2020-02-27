Want to be in a Music Video?
Daniel's Art Center is hosting some training sessions at Simon's Rock this Friday, Feb 28 at 6:30pm and this Saturday, Feb 29 at 10am. What will be happening is they are casting Boffing Role-play Performers for a community-based music video. All are welcome at any age and no experience is needed.
A foam weapon also known as a boffer, padded weapon, or latex weapon, is a padded mock weapon used for simulated handheld combat. Such weapons are used in simulated battles called battle gaming and in some live action role-playing games (LARP's).
- The Simon's Rock Boffing Club will train and ensure safe practices.
- Participants will be paired with compatible partners.
- Participants can join as a couple.
- All boffing equipment will be provided.
- There is no participation fee..
The training and choreography for each session this Friday and Saturday is 90 minutes.
The video shoot will be from 9-4pm on March 1 at the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock.
To sign-up and for more information, contact Ken: kroht@simons-rock.edu