It seems like it has already been a pretty long Spring, and the temperatures are warming up just in time as we get ready for Summer and making plans to for some potential travel in the upcoming months. That being said, it would also be a nice time to just chill. As it just so happens, the Berkshires is home to three of the best small towns in all of Massachusetts to chill out.

Recently the popular publication 'World Atlas' listed The Best Small Towns in Massachusetts to Chill Out. There is a total of nine of them. And three are in the Berkshires! This should be no shock to anyone who lives here as the Berkshires pretty much is the epitome of New England's charm with all sorts of vigorous nature surrounding us. And honestly, there's plenty of scenery around us to enjoy no matter what season we're in. So, what are these small towns in the Berkshires that are some of the best in Massachusetts to go chill out? Let's explore...

Great Barrington

'World Atlas' happened to mention the words "picturesque" and "adorable" while mentioning how chill Great Barrington is. They also mentioned the great beauty all surrounding the valley of the Housatonic River. Whether it's going for a hike, a romantic getaway, or just looking for some great cuisine, Great Barrington has all of that.

Lenox

We all know the luxury we have with Tanglewood being such a fun, yet, very chill venue for some great shows. But there's also the Shakespeare and Company international campus, Edith Wharton's, the Berkshire Scenic Railway, and so much more. Let's not forget about all the charming shops and boutiques throughout the downtown area. It's tough to get a fill of all the entertainment options there in just one day.

Stockbridge

As for Stockbridge, 'World Atlas' couldn't have said it much better as to why they are on this list:

Stockbridge boasts that quintessential New England charm that everyone raves about, with a glut of historical buildings and lovely small businesses. Feel at home and fall in love with the town on a stroll down the picturesque Main Street, and return at Christmastime for a transformation into a winter wonderland like you wouldn't believe.

And there it is! Those are three of the best small towns in Massachusetts to chill out. We all could use a weekend, or a few days to take that time to do just that, so why not visit these spots in the Berkshires. According to 'World Atlas', and any of us that have experienced these great spots, you definitely won't be disappointed.

