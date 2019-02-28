The Berkshires Rally to Help Farm Owner Rebuild After Fire

Can you believe the fund has already raised $8,850 in two days? What an amazing community effort. The goal is $10,000 and you can help. Here's the background story from Peter Phelps' (farm owner) daughter Sarah.

Last night, my father, Peter Phelps, lost his main barn at Sweet Brook Farm, which housed his maple sugar operation, his farm store, the animals' shelter, their food and access to water, most of the farm equipment, and much more than I can list here. It is the start of maple season and the trees are all tapped, but he won't be able to make any syrup this year. Peter has been a farmer in Williamstown since building Sweet Brook Farm in 2007. Raised by a dairy farmer in Williamstown, it was his lifelong dream to run his own farm, a dream he achieved with wonderful success over the past 12 years. We are humbled by the community support we have experienced in the past 12 hours. I can tell you how meaningful each one of our customers has been to us over the years. Watching the barn burn to the ground last night, Peter was already brainstorming how he could rebuild the farm better and more beautiful Through the shock of what had happened, he displayed remarkable hope and resiliency. My dad is an incredibly brave and hard-working man, and I've never seen someone turn ideas into reality the way he has during my lifetime. At the request of many in our community, I've started this GoFundMe for my father so he can rebuild his dream, put maple syrup back in your kitchen, welcome your families to see the alpacas, and host your loved ones at your weddings. Long ago, my grandfather's farm on Sloan Road burned down when he was a young man, and he rebuilt it again on Woodcock Road and later expanded to what is now Cricket Creek Farm. His son, Peter, turns 57 on Friday, and while he is not a young man, he too will rebuild. Thank you, from the absolute bottom of my heart, for all of the kindness and support you have shown to our family. Sarah

You can help Peter and Sarah reach their goal by making a donation here

(above information and article image sent to WSBS from Meghan Scripture, Regional Communications of GoFundMe for online and on-air use)