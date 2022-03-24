Spring weekend weather seems more and more important than a winter weekend’s forecast. During the winter months, there aren't many outdoor activities going on outside. Maybe a little bit of skiing, snowmobiling, or maybe a trip to a couple of towns over to visit grandma. We know it will be cold and if the weather is crappy outside, we just stay inside and watch Netflix.

In the spring we need a balance of rain to turn the grass green and kickstart the early stages of growth for everything nature has to offer. On the other hand, we need the ability to spend time outside to get a jumpstart on those spring projects around the house and garden.

Fall-Like Weather in the Berkshires Saturday...Winter-Like on Sunday

According to the latest Berkshire forecast from the National Weather Service, this weekend will be one of those weekends we can chock up to helping the grass grow. The Berkshires will have shower activity overnight Friday and in the afternoon on Saturday. The temps will also feel more like fall than spring-like with the mercury not getting much higher than the mid-40s on Saturday. Where Saturday will feel like fall Sunday we regress back to winter with rain and snow showers predicted throughout the Berkshires and a high in the 30s according to the NWS. The complete long-range National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires is below…

Tonight

A chance of showers before 10pm, then rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 35. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

