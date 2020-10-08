The Radio Express Makes It’s Arrival on WSBS

It's that time again when my "radio wife" Lisa Z co-hosts with yours truly for her monthly Saturday appearance on WSBS. Good news: She will also check back a few weeks later as we'll give you more details during this weekend's broadcast which will spotlight music from the 1980's as we go RAD just like Kid Kelly, the host of "BackTrax USA: The 80's Edition which airs every Sunday night at 7 on YOUR Home Town Station.

Lisa enjoys returning to the beautiful Berkshires as she called this area home before heading out east to Springfield, Massachusetts. Again, we are unable to have her LIVE in studio due to the COVID-19 pandemic as her on-air savvy will shine via her Smart Phone. We are fortunate, the previous shows have aired like clockwork and I am SO looking forward to having her back in house once the situation subsides.

During her "What's Up With Lisa Z" segment we'll spotlight the 4th anniversary of her first novel "The Unspoken Truth" which continues to impact those who read about her trying and difficult situation in life. It was because of this book that we have established a rock-solid lifelong friendship and I am SO proud to also call her my radio colleague here at WSBS. She will also fill us in on her statewide journey as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Survivors while she continues to represent those who cannot speak up due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives.

Again, I best describe Z in one word" "INNOVATIVE" as she shows strength to discuss this sensitive issue through various platforms including informative lectures, book signings and seminars which will resume in the immediate future. Log on to her personal website and get acquainted with Lisa as she continues her mission to address her cause on a daily basis.

