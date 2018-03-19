The Train Campaign Set To Present and Discuss Proposal

Are you confused by all the Berkshire County train options in the news? Join The Train Campaign on Tuesday, March 20th, when they host international rail expert Vinay Mudholkar as a kick-off to their 2018 efforts to provide clear, data-based explanations of what's being proposed, where things stand, and how you can help bring back the trains. He'll be speaking on "Shared Corridors for Success" and discussing local challenges and possible solutions.

There have been many organizations and individuals in the Berkshires' that have written and displayed their support and need for passenger trains. Here are just a couple of the supportive comments:

State Representative Smitty Pignatelli

I urge the Department of Transportation (DOT) to shift the Housatonic Line from a Tier 3 to a Tier 2 priority level and encourage the advancement of a study focused on restoring passenger services and extensively updating the portion of the line now owned by Massachusetts.

Green Berkshires

The reasons given for the Tier 3 status for the Housatonic Passenger Rail Service are that the benefits are “low” and there is “no current likelihood of service improvements in Connecticut.”7 These reasons do not consider the benefit of passenger rail service within the Massachusetts portion of the Housatonic line for Berkshire residents. The short‐line Housatonic railroad was purchased in 2015 by the Massachusetts DOT.8 It covers 36 miles in our state. At present, it serves only freight passage. The line could be upgraded to allow for passenger service along those 36 miles within Massachusetts. In conjunction with increased passenger rail service between Pittsfield and Springfield, it would enable Berkshire residents to travel by train from Pittsfield to their home communities, relying upon their cars only for the short trip between the train stops and their homes. In fact, it would encourage Berkshire residents to travel for work and other activities from central to south county by train instead of by car.

The presentation will be held at St. James Place in Great Barrington, networking at 5.30, lecture at 6.00pm, Tuesday, March 20th. Register (free) today by clicking here . Space is limited.