This Massive Tropical Conservatory In Western Massachusetts Is A Big Hit

I had a friend tell me that he had taken his daughter to this massive butterfly place in South Deerfield, MA recently. I had never heard of it, but since I have two young children, I'm always looking for a new, interesting place to take them.

Boasting of an 18,400 square foot facility, "Magic Wings" opened in 2000, expanded in 2004, and creates a certain tropical vibe where some 3000 butterflies and more can freely fly inside, according to their website, magicwings.com.

Magic Wings Facebook Magic Wings Facebook loading...

Magic Wings is a huge facility. An 8000 square-foot tropical conservatory with nearly 4000 free-flying tropical and native butterflies from all over the world! We also have exotic reptiles, frogs, fish, birds & insects to see up close and personal. - Magic Wings Facebook

attachment-IMG_5734 loading...

"Magic Wings" Is Located At 281 Greenfield Rd. in South Deerfield, MA

attachment-IMG_5736 loading...

They have tanks in the beginning with frogs, lizards, and more insects. The butterfly room is so magical. It's like being in a fairytale, they have all different types of butterfly breeds, big, small, the big blue ones fly together, it's so cute.

The have tortoises, birds, and other additional tank species in the main butterfly room, also. Background music totally fits the mood, as well! It feels like an avatar movie. -Anonymous

attachment-IMG_5735 loading...

Magic Wings Facebook Magic Wings Facebook loading...

Magic Wings Facebook Magic Wings Facebook loading...

Magic Wings Facebook Magic Wings Facebook loading...

Once you’ve paid your admission fee, you enter into our exhibits and display area where butterfly videos are presented. Browse through the various exhibits showing the history and evolution of butterflies. -magicwings.com

So, if you're looking to spend some time in a faux tropical environment, learn about and experience some exotic insects in a serene place, Magic Wings is it!

I hope you found this post fun and informative.