This Weeks Happy MA VaxMillions Giveaway Winners have been Announced!

The Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, and the Massachusetts State Lottery have announced the winners for the third of five drawings for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway. As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are eligible to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

The winner of this week's $1-million-prize is Leo Costinos of Attleboro. Leo is a controller at a financial firm. He got vaccinated to protect himself, his family, and his community. Leo plans to use his winnings to support his children’s college plans.

The winner of this week’s $300,000 college scholarship is Lilla Eliet of Reading. Lilla is entering the 8th grade at Coolidge Middle School in Reading this fall where she is a member of the Coolidge Science Olympiad team. Lilla is already thinking about where she might attend college and is interested in science and technology. She hopes to have a career in the field of medicine. Lilla received the vaccine as soon as she was eligible in order to protect herself and others.

The registration deadline for the fourth VaxMillions Giveaway is today, Thursday, August 12th. Winners for that drawing will be drawn on Monday, August 16th, and announced on Thursday, August 19th. The full list of remaining registration, drawing, and announcement dates are listed below.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but if they are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing, they will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings. Residents will only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.

To date, over 2.5 million people have signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway, including 2.3 million residents 18 and older, and over 163,000 residents ages 12-17.