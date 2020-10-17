Thousands of Letters to be Delivered to County Post Offices Today

Berkshire County volunteers will be delivering thousands of hand-written letters to the Pittsfield, Great Barrington and Williamstown post offices this morning (Oct. 17) at 10am as part of a nationwide initiative to reach under-represented voters in swing states. So far at least one volunteer, Virgina O'Leary, has written over a thousand letters.

Local volunteers have helped write over 15 million letters to swing state voters to encourage them to vote in the November 2020 election. Over 150,000 volunteers nationwide have taken part in The Big Send.

The Berkshire Democratic Brigades and Greylock Together have been coordinating letter writing locally. The Big Send is organized nationally by Vote Forward, a non-partisan organization, in partnership with Patagonia, Indivisible, Flippable, Swing Left, People for the American Way, Supermajority, Democracy in Color, Hamilton, Women's March Foundation, and other organizations.

About the Berkshire Brigades

The Berkshire Brigades is Berkshire County's official organization of the Massachusetts Democratic Party created as an ad hoc group in 2004 and formally organized in 2005. The purpose is to promote and actively support Democratic values and candidates of the Democratic Party locally, statewide and nationally.