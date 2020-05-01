Town Meeting and Town Election Updates from GB and Sheffield

We have a couple of updates to pass along regarding the towns of Great Barrington and Sheffield.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Barrington Selectboard has voted to postpone this year’s Annual Town Meeting to Monday, Jun. 22, 2020 and Thursday, June 25, 2020 with a start time of 6:00 pm on both nights. The Annual Town Meeting will be held in the Auditorium at the Monument Mountain Regional High School, 600 Stockbridge Road.

The Selectboard has also postponed this year’s Annual Town Election to Tuesday, June 30, 2020. This year the town will have shortened poll hours which will be from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Polling locations are still the same. Voters from Precincts A, C and D will vote at the Great Barrington Fire Station and voters from Precinct B will vote at the Housatonic Community Center. There will be Early Voting for this year’s town election for which all registered voters will be eligible. For more information, visit the Town’s website or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 413-528-1619 extension 3.

The Sheffield Town elections will take place on May 11, 2020 at the Sheffield Senior Center, with polls open from 9 AM to 7 PM. Voters may also vote by Absentee Ballot or by Mail Ballot instead of at the Senior Center; please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 413-229-7000 x 151 for information on how to obtain an Absentee Ballot or a Mail ballot.