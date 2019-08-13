Town of GB: Job Opportunity

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington seeks qualified candidates for a full-time Administrative Assistant in the Finance Department.

This position will assist both the Accounting and Treasurer/Collector offices in Town Hall.

Duties include auditing and processing of invoices, preparation of weekly accounts payable warrant, departmental receipt reconciliation, processing of bi-weekly payroll, collection of property taxes and departmental revenues, maintaining employee benefit records and assisting with benefit inquiries.

-The candidate should be a highly motivated and skilled individual who enjoys working with the public.

-Experience in accounting or related field; municipal experience: or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience preferred, as well as experience in bookkeeping, banking, or cash reconciliation.

-Attention to detail with strong organizational skills and the ability to work independently.

-Knowledge of payroll, human resource management, and benefits desirable.

-Candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Office; working knowledge of Munis software preferred.

-Ability to maintain confidentiality and integrity at all times.

-Candidate must qualify for fidelity bonding as required by state law.

This is a full-time, 35 hour per week, benefited position.

The Town of Great Barrington offers a competitive benefits package. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please send cover letter and resume to:

Helen Kuziemko

334 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

...or via email to hkuziemko@townofgb.org.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

The Town of Great Barrington is an EEO/AA employer.