Town of Lenox: Road Closure Reminder

From The Lenox Police Department

A reminder that starting on Monday July 15 at 7:00 am Walker Street will be closed at the intersection of East Street, and at the intersection of Route 7&20 (Lenox Bypass). This section will be closed day and night. Only local traffic will be allowed through. Anyone going up to house number 335 Walker Street should enter from the Bypass. This includes anyone going to Galway Court, Dunmore Court, Birchwood Village, or Cranwell Golf Course should also go via the Rt. 7&20 Bypass end.

For 367 Walker Street and up, you need to enter via the East Street intersection. Maxymillian Construction will be replacing a large culvert as part of the Walker Street project and need the entire road closed during this time. It is scheduled to be re-opened by Sept. 30.