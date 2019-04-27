Trading Post Items For April 27

1) Bob checked in from Housatonic as he has a pair of scooters for sale including a 2010 maroon Honda Silver Wing (model F-S 600) with 2 windshields and new tires for the firm price of $5,300 and a 1997 pearl white Honda Helix with an extra tall windshield and a liquid cooled belt drive for the firm price of $2,500....To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

2) Mike is STILL looking for an inexpensive vehicle or mini-van that can accommodate a wheelchair, walker and fishing gear. If you can help him out, phone (413) 528-9470.

3) Al in Housatonic also has a pair of scooters for sale including a 2016 Boone battery powered vehicle that needs some maintenance, priced at $400 or he'll take best offer and a 2017 125 CC gas powered scooter with only 200 miles, the price is firm at $1,000. If you are interested, give him a call at 1-518-428-2618.

4) Don is STILL selling a CD player for the incredible price of $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

5) Nick has a 12 foot canoe trailer available for pick-up in Great Barrington, priced at only $100. For more information, call (413) 528-5611.

6) Margie has a recumbent exercise bike available for only $140 or she will take best offer. To arrange a pick-up for this item in Great Barrington, phone (413) 528-9108.

7) Louie in Alford checked in with an assortment of items including a Toro self-propelled lawn mower, a fiberglass ladder, a system 4 aluminum ladder rack for a small pick-up truck and an aluminum cap for a small pick-up truck all available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 329-9465.

8) Vinnie in Sheffield is looking for Jeep parts pre-2002 specifically for a Wrangler or C-J model. If you can assist him in his quest, please call (413) 329-4438.

9) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs and gas pumps. If you can help out in finding some of this priceless memorabilia, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.