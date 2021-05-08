A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener from the Great Barrington area has a complete 8 piece dining room set that seats between 6 and 8 people available for the incredible price of $1,500 OR she will take best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 528-1179.

2) Pierre checked in from "Lovely Lenox" is looking for vintage advertising signs and any thermometers or clocks that feature a brand name, a storage shed and pyrex bowls, preferably pink OR blue in color. If you can help him out, call (413) 441-2239.

3) A listener from Copake Falls, New York in neighboring Columbia county has 300 to 400 square feet of used fir flooring available for best offer. She is also looking for a working refrigerator for her basement. If you can assist in her quest, call 1-518-329-0412.

4) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has an assortment of strollers available for BEST offer. To inquire further, call (413) 464-5363.

5) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is STILL looking for an early 1960's vintage AM only General Electric OR Zenith clock radio. Give me a call at WSBS during regular business hours (1-413-528-0860) and if you have a receiver that is in excellent condition and working order, I can discuss a negotiable price.

