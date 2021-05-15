A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener is moving south to Florida as she is selling a complete dining room set with chairs, an oak table and a large hutch with glass shelves. the entire package is available for $1,500 or best offer. To arrange a pick-up, call (413) 528-1179.

2) A listener from South Egremont has 8 deck chairs FREE of charge and a 42 inch round redwood picnic table for the LOW price of $25 of best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-1378.

3) Reggie checked in from Great Barrington, He has a 1400-CCI Suzuli Bolivar motorcycle with saddle bar and windshield, an assortment of vintage comic books, NASCAR memorabilia and boxes of Kellogg's cereal featuring some of your favorite NASCAR drivers. All these items are available for best offer. For more information, give him a call at (413) 362-0829.

4) A listener from Great Barrington has a 2 piece china cabinet for ONLY $150, an antique self contained bar for $100, a wood stove priced at $175 and a metal filing cabinet for just $40, These items are also available for best offer. If interested, call (413) 717-5376.

5) Vinnie from Great Barrington is looking for a pull behind camping trailer. If you can assist him in this quest, phone (413) 329-4438.

6) Carol from Claverack, New York in neighboring Columbia county has an assortment of baby zebra finches at $10 a piece. If you would like to add a fine feathered friend to your dwelling, give her a call at 1-518-567-7646.

