Trading Post Items For August 10

1) Michelle has an antique 2 door cedar gentleman's chest and armoire 5 feet high 3 feet wide 20 inches deep with hangings, drawers and cubby holes located above and below the unit priced at $100 or she will take best offer. call her at (413) 528-1313 to arrange a pick-up in Great Barrington.

2) "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic as he has a Honda Helix 250 cc liquid cooled scooter complete with new tires, priced firm at $1,800. He also has a 5 by 8 trailer with a ramp that folds on rear with plywood on base, carpeting and included, a spare tire. The whole package sells for $600 and a orange, white and black F-18 Moto Fox helmet available for $125 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

3) Sally has a bunch of FREE items available including an organ, a children's air hockey table and a small stand. YOU must call (413) 345-9886 to arrange a pick-up in Great Barrington.

4) Bill has a large collection of beehive and regular insulators. He'll take best offer for all these items. Call (413) 429-7667.

5) Tom has a potpourri of items for sale including a black 2 door 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix with rally wheels, new tires, bucket seats and console. The vehicles needs replacement of spring shackles, all for $6,500 or best offer. He also has a 1995 Ford F-150 X-L-T 4 wheel drive V-8 pick-up truck with plow. There are some minor rust issues that need attention as this vehicle is priced at $3,000 or best offer and a 72 inch Land Pride finish mower with 3 point hitch, reduced to $1,000 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

6) Tony checked in from Egremont as he has an assortment of duck eggs for sale, $6 for a half-dozen, one dozen for $12 and fertile eggs for hatching at $17 a dozen. For more details, give him a call at (413)854-4996.

7) Cindy has a wooden porta-crib complete with mattress and bumper guard for only $75 or she'll take best offer. You must call (413) 229-6631 to arrange for a pick-up in New Marlborough.