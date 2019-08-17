Trading Post Items For August 17

1) "Honda Bob" was the first to check in from Housatonic as he STILL has a 1997 liquid cooled belt driven pearl white Honda Helix scooter available for only $1,800 or he will take best offer. He also has a 5 by 8 trailer with fold down gate and a spare tire is included for the firm price of $600. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

2) Pete has a Craftsman LT-2000 18 horse power lawn power for only $495 or he will take best offer. If interested, call (413) 329-2018.

3) Bonnie is looking for a reasonably priced lap top computer. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 528-5092.

4) Terry has a 2 for 1 deal in New Marlborough: An electric bread making machine and a electric bread slicer. Take both for only $20. For more information, call her at (413) 528-1503.

5) Carol checked in from neighboring Claverack, New York as she has an assortment of baby canaries for sale, only $50 a piece. Call 1-518-567-7646.

6) Norm has a hearth wood stove for sale, only $75 or he'll take best offer. Call him today at (413) 854-4478.

7) Pierre in Becket has an assortment of bar memorabilia for sale. If you need more details, call him at (413) 441-2239.