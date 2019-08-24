Trading Post Items For August 24

1) Al has a variety of items available FREE of charge including a dresser, night stand, also a queen and full size bed frame both with solid wood head boards. You can call him at 1-518-428-2618 to arrange a pick-up in Housatonic.

2) Kanny checked in from Mill River as she has a 10 by 10 dog kennel for sale, firmly priced at $100. For more information, phone (413) 279-2508.

3) Joan has an assortment of items available which include a tool box for a full size pick-up truck for only $25, a Rupert Knickerbocker beer bubbling mug light as this collectible is priced at $35, a plastic dog crate for $20 and a metal dog crate for $10 or take both for a total of $30. If interested, call (413) 229-8575.

4) "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic as he STILL has a Honda helix scooter with a 250 cc liquid cooled engine complete with belt drive and new tires, all for only $1,500 or best offer. He also has a 5 by 8 trailer with fold down rear gate, marine plywood and a spare tire for the firm price of $600. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

5) Ron called in from Hillsdale, New York as he has a MS-290 steel chain saw complete with extra chains and a pair of 18 inch bars. he will take $225 or best offer. Call him today at (413) 429-5180.

6) Tom has a plethora of items available in South Egremont. First up, a 6 foot 3 point hitch rear grater blade for a tractor priced at $225, a John Deere 27 hydro static horse power 855 tractor with a heated cab, front mounted snow blower and broom with a 3 point hitch and mid mounted 72 inch lawn mower. The whole package sells for $5,800 plus a 1980 4 by 4 Chevy Blazer with a V-8 engine, automatic transmission and snowplow for off the road usage. This vehicle is available for only $1,600 or he will take best offer on all these items aforementioned. Tom also lost a milk crate which included 10 to 15 rachet straps. If found, please call him at (413) 528-0076.

7) Kerry has a pair of items for sale including an electric bread machine and a electric bread slicer. Take both for $20. If interested, call her at (413) 528-1503.

8) Mike has an outboard 6 horse power 2 stroke model boat motor for only $375 or he will take best offer. For more information, call (413) 441-6894.

9) Daydree checked in from Mill River as she has a pair of aluminum tool boxes for a pick-up truck. One is 5 feet 15 inches deep and the other is 5 feet 12 inches deep. Both are sale priced at $50 a piece. Give her a call today at (413) 229-3677.

10) John has some "unique" items available in Amsterdam, New York including an assortment of cylinder records from 1898 to 1902. They must be played on a cylinder player. He also has a flat Edison diamond disc collection for only $100. To inquire further, you can call 1-518-843-6117.

11) Florence has an assortment of Christmas and Halloween decorations available for best offer. She STILL has a mahogany frame from a baby grand piano that can be mounted into a coffee table for the incredible price of $100 and a 1950's pine hutch available for only $160. Give her a call today at (413) 528-4887.

12) Norm is looking for kids fishing poles in conjunction with the upcoming pig roast at Great Barrington's VFW on September 14th as all proceeds will benefit the Meyer family who lost everything in a fire a few weeks ago. If you can assist in his quest, call (413) 854-4478.