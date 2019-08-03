Trading Post Items For August 3

1) "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic as he has a 250 cc liquid cooled Honda Helix scooter available for the firm price of $1,800. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

2) Norm in Great Barrington is looking for an experienced chef to coordinate a pig roast to benefit the Meyer family who lost their Alford home to a fire last month. For more information, phone (413) 854-4478.

3) Scott called from Richmond with an assortment of items including a 12 inch electric chainsaw firmly priced at $125, a horse drawn John Deere planter available for $100 or he will take best offer and a Toro golf course tractor which needs some restoration. Price to be determined....To discuss further, give Scott a call at (413) 358-3412.

4) Tom from South Egremont also has a variety of items available including a 1969 2 door blue Pontiac Grand Prix with 400 V-8 engine, automatic transmission and new tires all for only $4,000 or best offer, a 2018 4 by 2 John Deere Gator with manual dump, priced at $6,200 or he will take best offer and a Toro Z-Master lawn mower with 72 inch deck available for 43,200 or best offer. For more details, phone (413) 528-0076.

5) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.