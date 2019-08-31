Trading Post items For August 31

1) Once again, "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic as he STILL has a pearl white Honda Helix scooter with a 250 cc liquid cooled engine, great on gas mileage, complete with belt drive, new brakes and a storage compartment. He will take $1,500 or best offer. He also has a 5 by 8 foot trailer with fold down gate, marine plywood and a spare tire for the firm price of $600. If interested, give him a call at (413) 274-3867.

2) Reggie has an assortment of items including a Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle loaded with all options for only $4,000 or he will take best offer plus an assortment of matchbox and NASCAR model race cars also available for best offer and a Red Sox #24 Dwight Evans jersey also for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 362-0829.

3) Vinnie in Sheffield is looking for 4 wheeler quads or 3 wheelers ATV's for upcoming winter projects. No snow mobiles. If you can assist him in his quest, call (413) 329-4438.

4) Peg has boxes of semi-precious stone beads. Price to be determined regarding the quantity purchased. If you have any questions, call her at (413) 528-4215.

5) Florence is looking to sell an assortment of Christmas decorations available for best offer, 15 tin chocolate molds priced at $300 a piece, 9 chrome Dixie cup holders at $15 each or she will take best offer and a set of French doors with frames and glass also available for best offer. Give her a call today at (413) 528-4887.

6) Tom checked in from South Egremont with a variety of items including a 8 foot aluminum jon boat priced at $100, a 8 by 6 tilt bed snowmobile trailer for only $150, a 6 foot landscape rake with 3 point hitch for only $350 and a 6 foot 3 point hitch rear scraper blade reduced to $225. All these items are also available for best offer. Phone (413) 528-0076.

7) Joey has an electric Duraflame wood stove for the firm price of only $50 and a half chord of 15 inch long firewood priced at only $120 with free door-to-door delivery included. To inquire further, call (413) 645-3108.

8) Don has an AM/FM clock radio for the incredible price of only $20. Call (413) 854-8961.