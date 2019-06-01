Trading Post Items For June 1

1) John checked in from Amsterdam, New York with an assortment of items including a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor, 90% restored with new tires, rims, gas tank, radiator, spark plugs, rotor, starter and carburator priced firm at $2,200, a 72 inch Woods Brand belly mower with a lift attachment that goes underneath a farm tractor for $500 firm and a Massey Ferguson sickle bar mower with a 3 point hitch, sale priced at $800 firm. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.

2) Tom also has a variety of items available including a black 2006 Harley Davidson 1450-CC night train motorcycle for the incredible price of $7,500, a 5 foot brush hog 3 point hitch lawn mower which goes behind a tractor for only $150, a Husqvarna 445 chain saw with 18 inch blade at $175 and a John Deere Z-925-M zero turn mower with 60 inch mower deck which goes for $5,600. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.

3) Carol is looking for an electric adult size recliner with remote control. If you can help her out, phone (413) 717-4043.

4) Terry is looking someone who has hosta plants at his or her garden. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 528-1503.

5) Erika has a Crosley dehumidifier sale priced at only $20. If interested, call her at (413) 528-1378.

6) Don has a Sony AM/FM radio available for only $20. Call him at (413) 854-8961.

7) Pierre is STILL looking for old vintage advertising signs and a tailgate for a pick-up truck. You canr each him at (413) 441-2239.