Trading Post Items For June 15

1) Tom checked in from South Egremont as he has an assortment of items including a Woods 750 3 point hitch back hoe available for $1,700, a 6 foot Land Pride 3 point hitch finish mower priced at $1,500, a 2010 Chevy 2 wheel drive 1500 extra cab short bed pick-up truck with a V-6 automatic, only $4,500 and a 2006 Harley Davidson 1450 CC Night Train motorcycle, a great deal, just $7.000. He will also take best offer for all these items mentioned in this post. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.

2) Don has a Sony AM/FM radio for the low price of only $20. Call (413) 854-8961.

3) Peg has a variety of beads including accessories and free standing showcases all available for best offer. Give her a call at (413) 528-4215.

4) Pat phoned in from Amsterdam, New York with some unique items for sale including an original 2 and a half to 3 foot Madame Hendrick doll with built-in phonograph priced at $300 firm, an Edison Diamond Deck phonograph with 100 records, all for $450 and a mahogany desk with built-in phonograph and speakers sale priced at only $500. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.

5) "Honda Bob" called in from Housatonic as he STILL has a 2010 Honda 600 Silver Wing motorcycle including a pair of regular and extra tall windshields with new tires all for $5,000 or he will take best offer plus a Motor Fox S-A 181 extra large multi-colored motorcycle helmet available for $140 or best offer. If interested, call (413) 274-3867.

6) Joey has a pair of wheel barrows but they need new tires. They are priced at $20 a piece or take both for $40. For more details, call him at (413) 645-3108.

7) Gary checked in from Pittsfield as he has a variety unopened country music LP's priced at $5 a piece and he is looking for ticket stubs, pocket schedules and other so-called worthless pieces of paper. If you can assist in his quest, call (413) 464-6871.