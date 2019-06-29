Trading Post Items For June 29

1) Ginny checked in from Clayton with a variety of items including free male ducks and a tent full of holiday and baby items available for best offer. To inquire further, call her at 1-860-671-9307.

2) Nick has a free 7 by 8 foot spruce tree. To arrange pick-up in Great Barrington, give him a call at (413) 528-5611.

3) Florence has an assortment of items including a vintage 1935 Kodak Model B movie camera with carrying case and a air equipped carousel slide projector w 18 wheels and circular magazines. Both items are available for best offer. She also has a variety of luggage priced at $5 and up and a refinished pine cabinet for $150 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-4887.

4) Peter is selling a Simplicity walk behind mower with a 34 inch cut and electric starter. If interested, phone (413) 717-1729.

5) Shep checked in from Housatonic as he is offering some accessories that you need to sail the 7 seas including a 17 foot Grumman canoe and a 11 foot aluminum rowboat, both priced at $350 each. He also has a 22 inch sharpening stone with frame that paddles on a bicycle seat. This unique item goes for $175. Give him a call at (413) 274-3465.

6) "Honda Bob":also phoned in with a pair of 8 foot steel ramps, 10 inches wide for $50 and a 5 by 8 trailer with 13 inch wheels, lifted gates, marine plywood and a spare tire is included. The whole package sells for $800 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

7) Steve has a pair of tickets for the July 4th James Taylor concert at Tanglewood for face value at row K, section 19. If you want to attend this yearly staple show in the Berkshires, give him a call at 1-678-471-6069.

8) Ruth in Sheffield has a trifecta of FREE items up for grabs including a 345 S cross-walk treadmill, 2 Bridgestone track tires (model P255-70-R18) and a Cooper lifeline tire (model 225-50-R16). Phone (413) 229-8706.