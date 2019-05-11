Trading Post Items For May 11

1) John has a FREE 10 volt grill with charger. If interested, call him at (413) 528-9161.

2) Sherry checked in from Pittsfield as she is looking for a chicken coop and a 10 to 12 inch aluminum boat with reliable motor. If you can help her out, phone (413) 329-3022.

3) Al is looking for a jet ski. To inquire further, give him a call at 1-518-428-2618.

4) John phoned in from Amsterdam, New York with an assortment of items including a Woods belly mower, 72 inches wide with 3 blades, firmly priced at $550, a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor with a new gas tank, gas line, carburator, brakes rims, tires, clutch, adjustable oil hitch and oil drain, priced at $2,500 firm. He also has boxes of original Edison cylinder records available for best offer. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.

5) Vinnie is selling a 1996 Suzuki custom motorcycle with 1400 cc motor. The vehicle is available for $2,500 firm. Call him at (413) 329-4438.

6) Andy is looking for a reliable walker with wheels and brakes. If you can help him out, please call (413) 528-4591.

7) Kathy is looking for a walk behind brush cutter and she has a 1989 16 foot Sea Nymph boat with HP Mercury motor and trailer. the vessel needs to be re-wired. She is asking $3,000 or best offer. Give her a call at (413) 229-3057.

8) Louie checked in from Alford with a variety of items including a Craftsman self-propelled front wheel drive lawn mower with bagger, priced at $150, a Toro self-propelled lawn mower available for $175, a Husqvarna 18 inch 400 series chainsaw sale priced at $200 and a small air conditioner, only $50. If interested, phone (413) 329-9465.

9) Mary has a school house clock for sale and an assortment of Hosta plants. All items available for best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0263.